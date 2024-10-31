BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stolen Government & the Oklahoma City Bombing with Charles Key
LibertyNow
LibertyNow
20 views • 7 months ago

Episode 76. My guest today is Charles Key, former Oklahoma State representative. We discuss the investigation to get to the truth about the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, the unique time in history we're now living in, and the narrow window of time we have to save America from ultimate collapse.

Charles Key is a former Oklahoma State Representative with over two decades of experience in politics and advocacy, known for his relentless pursuit of truth. As the leader of the Oklahoma City Bombing Investigation Committee, he challenged the official narrative and uncovered hidden details through his books Stolen Government and The Final Report.

SHOW NOTES: https://libertynow.com/stolen-government

Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/liberty-now-podcast/donations

Keywords
false flagsoklahoma city bombingus electionsstolen government
