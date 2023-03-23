Catholic Teachings Compared to the Bible (Part 1) with Greg Durel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-greg-durel-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Our topic for today is Roman Catholicism, and we’re going to compare some of the major teachings of the Catholic Church with what the Bible teaches. And our guest is Greg Durel. He’s pastor of Heritage Bible Church of Gretna, Louisiana. He has a weekly radio ministry, which is devoted to educating Catholics and biblical doctrine. And he’s also one of the founding directors of Reaching Catholics for Christ and a speaker at RCFC’s national conferences.