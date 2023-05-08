Government Infantilization of the Nation, from Technocracy to Idiocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discussing self-publishing, water fasting, evidence of holograms and directed energy weapons on 911, Project Bluebeam, the benefits of paper money and the enslaving effect of digital transactions, the rise of A.I. and the technocracy, its infantilizing effect on humanity and how we can stop it, the nature of property, the big difference between the three Abrahamic vs. other world religions, and a secular discussion of faith vs. works with Steven from the Watch The Collapse Podcast
Subscribe to Watch the Collapse: https://www.youtube.com/@WatchTheCollapsePodcast
