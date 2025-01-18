Do You Even .308 Bro?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
FLA cop seriously injures man with his own gun-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4bkcJ5k8-c Tactical Cowboy ute tube vids-https://www.youtube.com/@tacticalcowboy01 https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/01/no_author/more-americans-died-due-to-covid-19-injections-than-in-wwi-wwii-and-the-vietnam-war-combined/ https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/01/paul-craig-roberts/trump-must-not-flunk-his-litmus-test/ https://mikehendrix.substack.com/p/from-his-lips-to-trumps-ears https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_battle_rifles Nutnfancy SAPR-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_battle_rifles