Stopped by 2 PC's for being on the street. then they just make things up as they go.

The two con stables have breached GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) legislation & the Mets own policy 3.5.5 which informs all officers that they must inform all members of the Public that they are being recorded.



On the 18th of March, 2023 at 13:00hrs pc collar number 44 approached me outside the BBC he had activated his body camera. I could see red light proof of recording.



Quite a lot of things were said! I gave statement as to why I would not stick any stickers anywhere.

I told pc 44 that he should have informed me that he was recording/filming me



He mentioned that people would be arrested for criminal damage for sticking stickers onto the BBC building. And if I was one of the offenders at the BBC the week prior. Explanation of video pc44. I did not stick anything onto the BBC or elsewhere at any time and gave detailed reasons why I would not do so.

I informed fellow comrades protesting against BBC broadcasting lies why I personally would not stick any stickers on the building at previous demonstrations.

I heard that four protestors had been arrested recently and charged with criminal damage One told me 5 police turned up at his door and that they were very intimidating. They had encircled his house and were looking over the high garden fence, even manning blocking alleyways

I told pc 44 he was a terrorist i.e. the police are a government organisation.



Then gave him the definition of terrorism.

⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.



I then told pc 44 he was breaching the peace act 1361.



⁣⁣⁣Community law courts.



We the people are supreme authority our will is done. We have and do notice all those committing crimes against we the people and at the same time claiming authority.

You have no authority no authorisation to act.

Hand in your weapons and body armour whilst you still can bring honour to your self and your family.

De commission title Police officer. You are breaching the peace and wearing weapons and armour in contravention of Justice of Peace Act 1361. You are fired with immediate effect.

If you are seen on the street you will be arrested by we the people for breaking the law when you have been informed that carrying weapons is a violation.



JUSTICEs OF THE PEACE or Jops for short WILL REPLACE ALL CRIMINAL POLICING.

BY ORDER



SHERRIF BRITISH ISLES: HANNAH-BADR.



pc 44 was pestering me I then said I do not want to talk to you anymore

⁣

⁣The People Retain Authority over their Government.



It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.





"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." H Thompson













