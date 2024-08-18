Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 08/18/2024

Sunday School Teaching: Cambodia Mission Trip

Sunday Teacher: Lou Young, Soonhe Young & Douglas Bradley

Sunday Message: Clean vs Unclean Blood

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church