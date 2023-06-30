King Charles Starts 150 Climate Change Doomsday Clocks to 2030. Same Time 'Dial of Destiny' Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This and the Titan Titanic ritual seem to point to a much larger ritual. Financial calamity, war, famine etc... Bible end time prophesy types and shadows manifesting daily! Do you have an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ? There are MANY false Christs and false prophets among us, some so convincing they might deceive the very elect! Let no man deceive you! READ YOUR BIBLE! The grace and peace of “The REAL”-Christ, Jesus be with you all!
King Charles activates climate countdown clock with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/charles-king-mayor-sadiq-khan-climate-change-clock-paris-agreement-b1090902.html
King Charles III launches 'climate clock' that 'tells us what to do and by when'
https://www.foxnews.com/world/king-charles-iii-launches-climate-clock-counting-down-2030
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Final Trailer (2023)
https://youtu.be/0cDgY0klK4c
SADIQ KHAN & KING CHARLES BRUTALLY MOCKED OVER PATHETIC DOOMSDAY CLOCK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xy2V3EuQyHI/
The Rolling Stones Lyrics
"Sympathy For The Devil"
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/rollingstones/sympathyforthedevil.html
God bless you!
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Other Channels:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos
Many Fish
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
Many Fish
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos
Many Fish
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1
Many Fish
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos