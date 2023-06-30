King Charles Starts 150 Climate Change Doomsday Clocks to 2030. Same Time 'Dial of Destiny' Release

This and the Titan Titanic ritual seem to point to a much larger ritual. Financial calamity, war, famine etc... Bible end time prophesy types and shadows manifesting daily! Do you have an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ? There are MANY false Christs and false prophets among us, some so convincing they might deceive the very elect! Let no man deceive you! READ YOUR BIBLE! The grace and peace of “The REAL”-Christ, Jesus be with you all!





King Charles activates climate countdown clock with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/charles-king-mayor-sadiq-khan-climate-change-clock-paris-agreement-b1090902.html

King Charles III launches 'climate clock' that 'tells us what to do and by when'

https://www.foxnews.com/world/king-charles-iii-launches-climate-clock-counting-down-2030





Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Final Trailer (2023)

https://youtu.be/0cDgY0klK4c

SADIQ KHAN & KING CHARLES BRUTALLY MOCKED OVER PATHETIC DOOMSDAY CLOCK

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xy2V3EuQyHI/

The Rolling Stones Lyrics

"Sympathy For The Devil"

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/rollingstones/sympathyforthedevil.html





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





