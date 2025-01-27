BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
New Orleans Chemical Snow Blizzard, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 25, 2025, #494
What is happening
What is happening
353 views • 7 months ago

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/


Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008




"New Orleans has seen more snow than Alaska's biggest city so far this winter" (FOX Weather). The FOX report continues with this, "The Big Easy has also received more snowfall since the start of meteorological winter than many cold weather cities across the country, including Philadelphia and New York." But even more alarming than that, while there were blizzard warnings in New Orleans, there were above freezing temperatures with rain, not just in regions of Alaska, but also in Greenland, Iceland and Siberia. Welcome to the world of climate engineering.


All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.


Dane Wigington




Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington


To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-january-25-2025-494/


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/


Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008




To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/




Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/




Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp




The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM




To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9




In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.




Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ




This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA



Keywords
climate changefirenew orleansglobal alert newsgeoengineering watchblizzardchemical snowhelenefrozen materia
