LIVE: W.H.O. Employee BLOWS WHISTLE: Pandemic 2.0 Imminent, Patriot Act WEAPONIZED Against Americans
What is happening
9564 followers
1
390 views • 09/16/2023

Stew Peters Network 

Streamed on:Sep 14, 6:01 pm EDT
66.9K
The World Health Organization is “all in” on the next fake pandemic.
Former W.H.O employee Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger is here to detail her findings of contaminants like graphene oxide inside mRNA shots.
She also found heavy metals, parasites, nano circuitry, and radio frequency identification.
MMA fighters are some of the most based truth tellers in society today.
King Bau, MMA fighter and activist to end childhood malnutrition, is here to talk about the global elite and the tyrannical fallout from the 9/11 attacks.
Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!
uninstagram911patriot actwhoscambioweaponunstoppablewethepeoplemrnadr astrid stuckelbergergraphene oxidethestewpetersshowunafraidking bauinstantgramfreedom america
