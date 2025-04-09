General Welfare: You've Been Lied to. Here's the Proof.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Madison called it absurd to say Congress may do whatever it wants under the general Welfare clause. But that’s exactly how politicians treat it today - as a blank check for nearly unlimited power. In this episode, you’ll learn the original meaning of the clause, as understood when the Constitution was ratified. You’ll also hear warnings from Madison and Thomas Jefferson about what would happen if that meaning was ignored - and how their predictions match the government we live under today.
Path to Liberty: April 9, 2025