Ukrainian Enemy Missile Arrives at a 10 Story Residential Building in Belgorod - Rubble is being cleared - part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
54 views • 12 months ago

Enemy missile arrives at a residential building. Rubble being cleared.

⚡️ 7 people, according to SHOT, were rescued from the rubble of a high-rise building in Belgorod and are being hospitalized.
At the moment, 4 dead and 16 injured are known. Several residents are in serious condition
There may be about 20 more people under the rubble. Volunteers and military personnel arrived at the house to help search for people.

⚡️The number of victims in the collapse of a house in Belgorod has increased to nine, two of them children, operational services reported.

There were many people in the rubble; whether they survived is unknown, Readovka writes.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
