Why I Am A Christian Zionist-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 8 2023

I got saved in 1991, but the Lord broke my heart for the Jews and Israel a whole lot earlier than that. Well I recall sitting in my 8th grade class watching WWII Army film footage of the liberation of the German concentration camps, and as silent tears fell from my eyes, I quietly aligned myself with the Jew. I had become a Zionist before I became a Christian. Yesterday, the nation of Israel and the Jews were attacked by their enemies, the sons of Ismael, in the worst violence seen there in half a century. As I type these words, the fighting, killing and dying takes place by the hour. My message on this Sunday Service is a simple one, and it is a call to all born again believers as to why we should all be Zionists if we believe the Book. No, I am not talking about giving Israel a 'free pass' or to look the other way when they do wrong, I am talking about understanding why that land is holy, and what it means to the LORD. If you love the LORD you will see His land the way He sees it. For many of you, this Sunday Service message will be quite the eye-opener.

