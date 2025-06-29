Secret societies: the Jesuits, satan’s minions on earth! (14)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Mr. Troopa



The Jesuits, who are ironically called the “society of Jesus”, do not love Jesus Christ whatsoever. Former roman catholic, Eric John Phelps, exposes the Jesuits to a tee.



Their allegiance is towards the pope, the man of sin at the Vatican, and the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ will destroy with fire as per Revelation 18:8-9.





God says to COME OUT of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, in Revelation 18:4-5, which is that GREAT WHORE of Revelation 17 and 18.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington