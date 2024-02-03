BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is ‘Cabrini’ the BEST Christian film since ‘The Passion of the Christ’?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 02/03/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 2, 2024


From the director of “Sound of Freedom” comes a new film that Glenn believes may be the best Christian movie since “The Passion of the Christ.” When Glenn first saw Angel Studios’ newest film, “Cabrini,” he was floored. “I feel like how those sitting in the room with Francis Ford Coppola must have felt like on the first screening of ‘The Godfather.’” Now, Angel Studios co-founder and president Jordan Harmon joins Glenn for the premiere of the latest trailer for “Cabrini.” Harmon dives into the backstory behind the film and what makes Angel Studios theatrical releases so unique.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8gUCnH7V34

Keywords
christianfilmglenn beckpassion of the christmasterpieceangel studiosjordan harmoncabrini
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy