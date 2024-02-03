Is ‘Cabrini’ the BEST Christian film since ‘The Passion of the Christ’?

Glenn Beck





Feb 2, 2024





From the director of “Sound of Freedom” comes a new film that Glenn believes may be the best Christian movie since “The Passion of the Christ.” When Glenn first saw Angel Studios’ newest film, “Cabrini,” he was floored. “I feel like how those sitting in the room with Francis Ford Coppola must have felt like on the first screening of ‘The Godfather.’” Now, Angel Studios co-founder and president Jordan Harmon joins Glenn for the premiere of the latest trailer for “Cabrini.” Harmon dives into the backstory behind the film and what makes Angel Studios theatrical releases so unique.





