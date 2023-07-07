Christianity and Jesus Christ Were an Invention of the Roman Empire to Control the Masses (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Liberty TV at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXsq851RziuU/



CAESAR'S MESSIAH: Seven of today's most controversial Bible scholars reveal their shocking conclusions about the origins of Christianity. Based on the best-selling religious studies book by Joseph Atwill, this documentary shows that Jesus is not a historical figure, the events of Jesus' life were based on a Roman military campaign, his supposed second coming refers to a historical event that already occurred, the teachings of Christ came from the ancient pagan mystery schools, and the Gospels were written by a family of Caesars and their supporters, who left us documents to prove it.





Dissecting the history and literature of this time, the scholars show that the Gospels are a sophisticated pro-Roman multi-layered allegorical text that could not have been written by simple Jewish fishermen. Noting that the history officially provided by the Church does not hold up to rigorous scrutiny, the scholars agree that Christianity was used as a political tool to control the masses of the day, and is still being used this way today. Much like the ancient era from which Christianity emerged, we are currently on the brink of an immense paradigm shift, and studying this history can help us understand modern-day politics, and give us the much-needed perspective for coming up with solutions to today's problems, in order to create the better world that we envision.





Featured scholars are Joseph Atwill, Robert Eisenman, John Hudson, Kenneth Humphreys, Rod Blackhirst, Acharya S / D.M. Murdock, and Timothy Freke. Produced by Nlightning workZ. Official documentary on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmEScIUcvz0





Amazon Alexa Says Jesus Christ Is a Fictional Character | Please Watch CAESAR'S MESSIAH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dmb7k4M50hzj/