Quality Care and Physician Conscience Rights with Dr. Terence Davids

Did you know that some physicians in Canada have been reprimanded for exercising their conscience?





On this week’s show, we share one doctor’s story.





Dr. Terence Davids is a physician in Saskatchewan. He is faced disciplinary actions, not for malpractice, but for honouring his conscience by giving a patient other options in an appointment about terminating her pregnancy.





This controversial case raises important questions about the intersection of medical ethics, freedom of conscience for our doctors, and patient care.





Thanks for joining us.





Please like, subscribe and share!





Toyin Crandell, Guest Host / Faytene & Friends

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________









If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetvj

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene













#faytene #canada #fayteneandfriends #drterencedavids #pregnancy #liferooms