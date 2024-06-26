Quality Care and Physician Conscience Rights with Dr. Terence Davids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did you know that some physicians in Canada have been reprimanded for exercising their conscience?
On this week’s show, we share one doctor’s story.
Dr. Terence Davids is a physician in Saskatchewan. He is faced disciplinary actions, not for malpractice, but for honouring his conscience by giving a patient other options in an appointment about terminating her pregnancy.
This controversial case raises important questions about the intersection of medical ethics, freedom of conscience for our doctors, and patient care.
Toyin Crandell, Guest Host / Faytene & Friends
