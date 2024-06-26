BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Quality Care and Physician Conscience Rights with Dr. Terence Davids
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
10 months ago

Did you know that some physicians in Canada have been reprimanded for exercising their conscience?


On this week’s show, we share one doctor’s story.


Dr. Terence Davids is a physician in Saskatchewan. He is faced disciplinary actions, not for malpractice, but for honouring his conscience by giving a patient other options in an appointment about terminating her pregnancy.


This controversial case raises important questions about the intersection of medical ethics, freedom of conscience for our doctors, and patient care.


Thanks for joining us.


Toyin Crandell, Guest Host / Faytene & Friends

#faytene #canada #fayteneandfriends #drterencedavids #pregnancy #liferooms

