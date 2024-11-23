Maria Zeee: Senator Malcolm Roberts: Mis/Disinformation Bill DEAD?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Malcolm Roberts joins Maria Zeee from Canberra, where it appears the Mis/Disinformation Bill is dead however Senator Roberts warns they may still have a trick or two up their sleeve. They also discuss the Social Media Age Ban, Digital ID, World War 3 and whether there is a possibility of minor parties joining forces in 2025