Kanye West: Hollywood Elites Are Compromised 'Because They Have Sex With Kids'

The vast majority of Hollywood celebrities are Illuminati slaves who have sold their souls to the devil and dedicated their lives to corrupting the minds and souls of the youth. But don’t take my word for it. That’s according to Hollywood insiders, many of whom are household names. Unfortunately, most of them died extremely suspicious deaths.

What happens to celebrities who refuse to toe the line? Ask Kanye who reportedly believes he is being “followed” by his former personal trainer Harley Pasternak who is staying in the same hotel as West and his children.

This comes after Kanye revealed a text message from Hollywood personal trainer Harley Pasternak threatening to “institutionalize” and forcibly drug him if he refused to stop talking about “crazy stuff.”

Love him or loathe him, Kanye is following in the footsteps of Michael Jackson, Prince and Muhammad Ali in exposing the vast control matrix employed by the entertainment industry Illuminati.

As Prince told us before he died in extremely suspicious circumstances, there is a war going on, the battlefield is in the mind, and the prize is the soul.

