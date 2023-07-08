NC Gov VETOES Bills BANNING Child Mutilation, JP Morgan Pays Off Epstein Trafficking Victims

Stew Peters - full show





July 7, 2023





Sloan Rachmuth with Education First Alliance is here to talk about the new laws in North Carolina designed to end genitcal mutilation surgeries for minors.

Just like the early Christians, we fight to preserve Christianity.

The DOJ gaslights America once again and claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

Recording artist and music producer King Bau is here to talk about Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes that are being covered up to protect powerful elites.

Break free from Big Pharma and protect your brain the natural way at http://Nootopia.com/stew

Americans take more psychiatric drugs than any other country in the world.

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ypqmk-live-nc-gov-vetoes-bills-banning-child-mutilation-jp-morgan-pays-off-epstei.html



