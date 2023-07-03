THE PAYBACK - UKRANIANS BURNED RUSSIAN AIR-BASE USED TO LAUNCH IRANIAN 'SHAHEED' DRONES 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warthog Defense.
July 2, 2023
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2JaXg63L_VqvXN4SwF4zOQ/join
Ukraine military update.
The used audio is from the Youtube audio library
FB page:
https://www.facebook.com/warthogdefense/
This video is created with Adobe premiere pro
Warthog Defense members are sharing stories, insider tips, news from the front lines, and unique slices of military life including the tough stuff of war.
Warthog Defense provides headline news and technology updates since our community answers the call and makes news. We also cover the rest of the military experience —and in our military equipment guide we present what makes the military unique (and fun).
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv4CT1nPE_M