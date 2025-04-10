Lee Greenwood's Patriotic Mission: Bringing Bibles to Schools

Join Vanessa Broussard and special guest Lee Greenwood on this patriotic episode of The Mike Lindell Show, where they delve into Greenwood’s inspiring initiative to place 'God Bless the USA' Bibles in schools across Oklahoma and beyond. This episode highlights Greenwood’s dedication to intertwining faith and patriotism by including vital historical documents such as the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence within the Bibles, aiming to enrich American classrooms with both spiritual and foundational national values.

Explore conversations about President Trump's support for this initiative, the impact of Greenwood’s iconic song "God Bless the USA" in American culture, and the ongoing campaign to spread the importance of faith and patriotism in educational settings. Don't miss this insightful discussion revealing Greenwood's passion for education, history, and the Christian faith as powerful tools for uniting communities across the nation.