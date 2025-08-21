BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FINAL WARNING_ Dr Mike Yeadon Interview REFUSE THE REAL ID OR DIE _ Oracle Films
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
235 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 4 weeks ago

Contributens utterly welcome:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety


Refuse REAL ID - A Practical Guide

https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Refuse-REAL-ID-A-Practical-Guide.pdf



Refuse Real ID because it's tied to your bank account and their lethal vaccines.

At a certain point after the cyber attack and martial law and the power grab plandemic treaty are implemented climate lockdowns are implemented so food production is halted you will need the real ID tied to the lethal "vaccine" gene therepeutic products.


Elon Musk's deadly M RNA molecule printers.


Our health is not for sale.

No drugs No bugs!


A passport and our medical files are 2 seperate things and we want to keep it that way for our safety and everybody else's.


The illegal medical cartel profits from your death.


Refuse Real ID because it's tied to your bank account and the lethal injections to lower the global population


REFUSE Real ID - A Practical Guide

Check Your License

Refuse the “Star Card”

Look for a star in the upper-right corner of your driver’s license.

If there is a star: You have a REAL ID.

If there is no star: You have a standard state driver’s license.

If you do not have a REAL ID, do not get one.

Ask your DMV for a standard state driver’s license instead.

45 states offer standard licenses.

States that do not: TX, FL, GA, MS, WY

Secure TSA-Approved ID to Fly

REAL ID is not required to fly.

The TSA accepts 15+ forms of ID including

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Permanent Resident Card, Military ID, and more.

If You Already Have a REAL ID

Visit your DMV in person or online and replace it with a standard

state driver’s license if available. For more information, check

out our “Lose the REAL ID handout: https://bit.ly/losetheREALID.


www.RefuseREALID.org



THE REAL ID IS BEING REQUIRED IN AMERICA BY 2025 WITH FEDERAL LIMITS IF YOU REFUSE TO COMPLY

Elizabeth1984

But it's better than and we've explained why you will die if you take it.

The Lethal real extortion ID is tied to your bank account and their lethal injections.


Lethal ID.

It's real.


Keywords
genocideagenda 21coupfakeactreal idelon muskfascistdeadlyfaqresistbank accounttiedrefuseclub of romebasic incomecommittee of 300culledlethal injectionspractical guidebeast id2020outopsiesmrna molecule printer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy