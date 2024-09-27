😡 I CLAIM 🐃💩!! 9/27/2024 -- MICHIGAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The meteorologists are calling for rain on this "unseasonably warm" Friday due to the lingering effects of this past hurricane from down south. I'm crying out "b.s." on the whole act of deception from the creation of that destructive force and the nonstop operations that took place, from state to state and within their skies, to continue all of the narratives that "they" attempt to "program" us with. If this indeed all "natural" and through the forces of so called "nature", then "why" all of the "trailing"? Yes, the vultures were screaming at me today while flying the closest ever down and over my head.
It is time to rise up, not necessarily against the governments, but against those corporations behind the curtains of controlling the world governments. This is still a corporate controlled nation through the workings of that conspiratorial and theoretical "shadow government".
IT IS TIME TO WAKE UP!!
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
