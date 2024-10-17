Kamala's Border Crash FOX Interview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala Harris Should Have Stuck 2 Her Basement Bunker Strategy as she Crashed & Burned over her Indefensible Open Border Policies that are resulting in a Massive Crime Wave that is directly tied to multiple brutal rapes & murders of women in the United States of America; as well as the hidden horrors of underaged Migrants who are the Victims of Illegal Sex Trafficking