🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 Canadian Pastor Arrested For Disrupting Drag Queen Shows For Kids





An outspoken Canadian pastor has been arrested for the second time in two weeks at public libraries for allegedly disrupting drag queen storytime events for children.





On Wednesday, pastor Derek Reimer, 36, was charged with one count of breaching a release order which prohibited the Canadian citizen from being within 200 meters of events involving the LGBTQ community.





Reimer's earlier March 2 arrest stemmed from a Feb. 25 incident, in which three men tossed the preacher out of Seton Library for protesting a "Reading With Royalty" event conducted by the Calgary Public Library.





🔗 ARTICLE:

https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/drag-shows-canada-lgbtq/2023/03/16/id/1112492/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral