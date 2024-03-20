Alzheimer & Demensia from the poisoning of our fat & our cell membranes

Charlie Ward:

I've actually got some really interesting information Judy that I want to run by you because I heard this from a doctor; and, I trust you implicitly. He said to me that Alzheimer's and dementia are a complete lie. But he said that what it is is type 3 Diabetes. And he said you never ever lose your memory you lose access to your memory, and access can always be regained.

Dr. Judy, what do you say to that?





Dr Judy Mikovits:

It's exactly right. And I wouldn't even call it type 3 Diabetes. It's the failure of the pathway nNOS 1, the nitric oxide synthase one, and the pathways in the brain are locked off, because all the oxygen, you use 20% of the oxygen for 2% of your body weight and it's fat metabolism. It's fat metabolism, fat metabolism, it's fat metabolism. So diabetes is the fact that we haven't had healthy fats and the Statin poisoning and the same thing with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, it's the poisoning of our fat and our cell membranes.





