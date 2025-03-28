The Government Hates This Car

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Casey Putsch Built The Most Efficient Car In The World & Why The EPA Hates Him For It
* He designed a diesel car that gets 104 miles per gallon.
* New York to L.A. on one tank.
* 0 to 60 mph in five seconds.
* But no car company wants to make it.
* Why is that?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 March 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-casey-putsch