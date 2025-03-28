The Government Hates This Car

How Casey Putsch Built The Most Efficient Car In The World & Why The EPA Hates Him For It

* He designed a diesel car that gets 104 miles per gallon.

* New York to L.A. on one tank.

* 0 to 60 mph in five seconds.

* But no car company wants to make it.

* Why is that?





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-casey-putsch

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1905666637514375534