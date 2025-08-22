18+ Russian special forces overran & annihilated a fortified Ukrainian strongpoint somewhere in the SMO zone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian special forces overran and annihilated a fortified Ukrainian strongpoint somewhere in the SMO zone.
Adding:
US Proposes European Troops in Ukraine, Possible US-Imposed No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine
▪️This is Minsk 3.0 + a Syria-style freeze, not an attempt to actually end the war;
▪️The war began because the US seeks to encircle, contain, and eventually collapse Russia and those objectives and the means to pursue them remain firmly in place;
▪️The US simply requires a freeze and is doing everything in its power to force Russia into accepting one while it pursues primacy EVERYWHERE else including elsewhere along Russia's periphery;
▪️The threat the US poses to the globe will only end when the globe creates conditions under which the US is no longer able to threaten it;
From @DDGeopolitics