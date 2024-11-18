Big Changes Coming - The Left Becomes Unstable

Vivek Ramaswamy: Some Government Agencies Will Be ‘Deleted Outright’





Vivek Ramaswamy said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the soon-to-be-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will “delete” some government agencies.





President Trump Taps RFK Jr. For Health and Human Services Secretary





Congratulations to our great friend of The Gateway Pundit, Robert Kennedy, Jr.!





President Trump tapped Robert Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary.





“President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate former presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a person with direct knowledge of the selection,” Politico reported.





Left-wing media ‘losing their minds’ over Trump’s victory





Sky News host Liz Storer says mainstream media is “losing their minds” after Donald Trump’s election victory.





“We can’t talk about the fallout from the election without talking about the legacy media,” Ms Storer said.





“They are losing their minds.”





The View melts down over Trump’s historic victory: ‘Profoundly disturbed’





“I’m profoundly disturbed,” co-host Sunny Hostin reacted on Wednesday. “I think that in 2016, we didn’t know what we would get from a Trump administration, but we know now.”





“We know now he will have almost unfettered power,” Hostin stated as she shared concerns about his presidency.





No jumping. No shouting. Beverly Hills High issues new rules after students celebrate Trump win





Beverly Hills High School has limited students' ability to congregate in the wake of "spirited demonstrations" by pro-Trump pupils following Tuesday's elections.





The high school's principal, Drew Stewart, sent a message to families announcing that the school would not restrict students' individual exercise of their free speech rights, but would limit their ability to congregate in large groups so that all students would feel safe on campus.





