Ben Gvir orders, Arrest of 85 yr old Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Mourning Ismail Hanieh & on the Loudspeaker at the compound - part 2

Video footage captures the moment Israeli forces arrested Al-Aqsa Mosque imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri from his home in Jerusalem. (video of the prayer, before arrest, part 1)

https://www.brighteon.com/b95b7d60-51ae-4243-81eb-6c138d95d4f1

This arrest occurred after he led a funeral prayer in absentia and delivered a eulogy for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Friday prayers.

The Israeli police announced the arrest of the al-Aqsa mosque Imam, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, for delivering a sermon mourning and praising Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’s political leader.

It said that Sabri is suspected of “incitement and support of terror” and will be interrogated. (but... Israeli soldiers raping prisoners seems to be ok? Then freed after interrogation? Cynthia)

During his sermon, Sabri stated that the people of Jerusalem and its surroundings mourned the martyr Haniyeh from the pulpit of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the Friday prayer, Israeli police officers stormed into the home of 85-year-old Sabri in occupied East Jerusalem and arrested him, according to a relative who spoke to Anadolu.

Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday in an attack in Tehran, Iran’s capital.

Video 2 days ago:

📢 Loudspeakers in mosques in the whole West Bank, mourn the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh and call for a general mobilization

https://www.brighteon.com/183a3e2d-fa57-4019-8db0-ac347000bb21