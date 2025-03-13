Lukashenko arrived at the Kremlin.

The visit of the Belarusian leader has official status and is the first since his re-election.

There was a video of, Putin and Lukashenko greeting prior to meeting in Moscow

Lukashenko on the ceasefire proposal:

To make sure this isn't a trick, you have to set things up normally on the other side. If this is a ceasefire, then everything has to be frozen, and there is no movement.

But the Ukrainians will most likely not agree to this. You see, I thought about this - 30 days of truce. What do the Ukrainians and the Americans demand? Well, the Ukrainians have no choice: the Americans said "30 days".

By the way, I can say with absolute certainty that the Americans have no plan for the conflict in Ukraine. Absolutely none. What are they doing? Well, maybe some general outlines, to stop the war there, etc. What are they doing now? They are testing the waters: "What do these guys want, and what do those guys want? We can put pressure on these, so we will. We can't put pressure on those"

We have been discussing this problem for a long time, that Donald will come and start making demands. Or they will impose sanctions. So many sanctions have already been imposed against us, there is no room to impose them further. That's why they put pressure on Ukraine. And where can they go? There is nowhere. There is an agreement. 30 days, so 30 days it is. And they also say that they agree to 30 days.

Russians, if we take these 30 days, what will they do? The economy will work, the military-industrial complex will work. They will produce weapons and so on. Well, okay, we won’t bring them to the front, we’ll store it all in a warehouse. And there shouldn’t be any movement in Ukraine, because they are transferring weapons from abroad.

As soon as it is noticed, that's it, it's a violation. That's why I don't think Ukrainians will agree with this.

Witkoff came to Russia to discuss not only the Ukrainian issue, but also bilateral relations between Russia and the United States - Ushakov