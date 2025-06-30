BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Trump Obeys Israel | Uncivilized
2 months ago

Why Trump Obeys Israel” by Uncivilized exposes the Deep State’s iron grip on U.S. foreign policy - always bending to Zionist interests. From Alan Dulles’ CIA coups for Wall Street to Matilda Crim’s seduction of LBJ (ensuring Israel’s impunity after the USS Liberty false-flag), the pattern is clear: shadowy elites prioritize Israel over America. Dick Cheney’s Iraq war, orchestrated with Netanyahu’s Clean Break plan, proved Israel dictates U.S. wars. Now, Trump - despite “America First” rhetoric - is just another puppet. Billionaire Adelson bribed him to recognize Jerusalem and annex the Golan. In 2024, another $100M ensures the West Bank’s theft. The “swamp” wasn’t drained; it’s run by Zionist loyalists like Pompeo and Grenell. Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza continues with U.S. funding because the Deep State’s true allegiance isn’t to Americans - it’s to Israel. Wake up. The enemy isn’t overseas - it’s in the White House.*

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2025

...............

🔗 All Credit To Uncivilized: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37tiZV4HHGk

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.patreon.com/uncivilizedmedia

...............

• X: https://x.com/JustDudeChannel

Mirrored Just a Dude

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

