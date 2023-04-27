6th(a) Cooking with EK: SANITY TEST: 4 whole BULBS of garlic to add a punch to a single bowl of chicken stew with boiled eggs, cheese and olive oil MVI_1188-90,92-94merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While babysitting at my grandsons’ place, to give their parents a rare evening out, I have thrown together a simple microwavable mish-mash of pre-cooked chicken stew, with cheese, garlic, boiled eggs, and olive oil, with sticks of celery and whole carrots, plus a tomato, to munch upon. 4 whole bulbs of garlic, yes, four, gave this bowl of goodness an almighty burning punch, which the viewer can smell through the screen. This is also a sanity test.