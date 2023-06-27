Biden admits to selling state secrets...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This just in: Biden forgets someone's name again, who's sitting right across from him, plus admitting he has "sold a lot of state secrets." People with dementia often leak the truth unintentionally because their filters are disappearing. And at the end of the video, I can't tell if the two guys on each side of him are laughing at him, or covering for him with said laughter.