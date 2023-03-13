BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jason Ho Explains Communist China’s Technological Weaponry and Alarming Millennial History
31 views • 03/13/2023

ason Ho is the Chief Technology Officer of Teklium. As a cyber security solutions and artificial intelligence expert, he discusses the threat of artificial intelligence, and how the globalist elite - particularly the Chinese regime - uses it to surveil American citizens. Jason also breaks down the resentful underpinnings of the Japanese elite, and how they plan to use China’s power to strike back at the U.S. for the nuclear bombs dropped on their country during World War II. Jason explains how China has been controlled by the same few families for thousands of years. They have unlimited resources, and their money flows into every part of the United States, from Silicon Valley to Hollywood. According to Jason, the CCP is already occupying American soil. 



TAKEAWAYS


Jason has received death threats and is being blocked from sharing critical information on Chinese and Japanese espionage in the U.S. 


Big Tech’s steely censorship is an indication of how much power and control the CCP has amassed in the United States 


Japan’s government and elites hold tremendous resentment toward the U.S. because of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 


Fight back against CCP control by refusing to use Chinese-funded technology from Apple and Google and purchasing their goods



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Exposing CCP Tech Spies Video: https://bit.ly/3ERb3WE


🔗 CONNECT WITH TEKLIUM

Website: http://www.teklium.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
globalistseliteartificial intelligenceunited statesjapaneseworld war 2bombsespionagecyber securityccpweaponrycommunist partytina griffincounter culture mom showjason hotechnology officer of tekliummillennial history
