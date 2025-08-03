BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Max Blumenthal: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a part of Israel’s Final Solution for Gaza
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
149 views • 1 month ago

Max Blumenthal: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a part of Israel’s Final Solution for Gaza

‘The GHF is now being used as the basis for a future concentration camp in southern Gaza, as the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced.

According to Israeli opposition figures like Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s Mossad has put up a lot of money for it. A former US mercenary who was contracted to provide security at one of the GHF sites, Anthony Aguilar, has said that the key stakeholder for GHF is the Israeli army, and it’s run by an assortment of Trump cronies like Reverend Johnnie Moore and former CIA field operatives.’

➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6wzecq-max-blumenthal-israel-racing-to-a-final-solution-in-gaza-military-action-ne.html

Source @Real World News 

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
max blumenthalgaza genocidegaza humanitarian foundationghf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy