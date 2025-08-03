© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max Blumenthal: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a part of Israel’s Final Solution for Gaza
‘The GHF is now being used as the basis for a future concentration camp in southern Gaza, as the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced.
According to Israeli opposition figures like Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s Mossad has put up a lot of money for it. A former US mercenary who was contracted to provide security at one of the GHF sites, Anthony Aguilar, has said that the key stakeholder for GHF is the Israeli army, and it’s run by an assortment of Trump cronies like Reverend Johnnie Moore and former CIA field operatives.’
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6wzecq-max-blumenthal-israel-racing-to-a-final-solution-in-gaza-military-action-ne.html
Source @Real World News
