Max Blumenthal: The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a part of Israel’s Final Solution for Gaza



‘The GHF is now being used as the basis for a future concentration camp in southern Gaza, as the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced.



According to Israeli opposition figures like Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s Mossad has put up a lot of money for it. A former US mercenary who was contracted to provide security at one of the GHF sites, Anthony Aguilar, has said that the key stakeholder for GHF is the Israeli army, and it’s run by an assortment of Trump cronies like Reverend Johnnie Moore and former CIA field operatives.’



➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v6wzecq-max-blumenthal-israel-racing-to-a-final-solution-in-gaza-military-action-ne.html



