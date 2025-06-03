BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Houthi missile attacks will 'NEVER STOP' – spokesman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 3 months ago

Houthi missile attacks will ‘NEVER STOP’ – spokesman

Israel failed to recover its hostages and should ‘take lessons from the Americans’, Nasr al-Din Amer says

REMINDER: Trump struck a deal with the Houthis last month – WITHOUT Israel

Video from earlier today. Mentioned before this video found the following.

Tel Aviv turns into ghost town as sirens scream through city

Yemen’s launched missile at Israel.

Adding about Iran talks today:  

💥 Iran BLASTS ‘INCOHERENT’ US proposal as nuclear talks flounder — CNN

Hopes for reviving a nuclear deal between Iran and the US are rapidly fading, as Tehran reportedly slammed Washington’s latest proposal as “incoherent and disjointed,” CNN reported, citing a senior Iranian official.

💬 “At first glance, [the proposal] is assessed as incoherent and disjointed, very unrealistic, and with excessive demands,” the official told CNN — criticizing the US for repeatedly shifting its position.

📉 The talks, which Trump recently described as "going pretty good," (https://t.me/SputnikInt/82768) are now “more difficult than ever,” the Iranian official added.

💬  “The fact that the Americans constantly change their positions has so far been the main obstacle to the success of the talks and now makes the work more difficult than ever.”

According to CNN, the US has floated a new idea: allowing Iran to enrich low-level uranium under a multinational consortium — a sharp shift from earlier demands of zero enrichment. Unsurprisingly, the suggestion has reportedly enraged Iran hawks in Washington and Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Trump publicly dismissed any enrichment concessions, posting on Truth Social that:

🗣 “WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM.”


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
