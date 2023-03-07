BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WANT TO POO LIKE A GODDESS?: DETOX YOUR DIGESTIVE SYSTEM WITH ME
Jodie Louise
Jodie Louise
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 03/07/2023

If you have uncomfortable & embarrassing digestive symptoms that are holding you back from living the life you desire keep reading...

I get it sister...

You feel overwhelmed by all the conflicting information out there & fall back into binge eating sugary & fatty foods.

You feel frustrated that no matter what detox or diet you try, you still constantly have a bloated belly.

 find yourself saying to your girlfriends: “My stomach’s so bloated, I literally look pregnant”.

You’ve tried so many experimental diets & don’t know which health “expert” to trust. You’ve spent hundreds, or even thousands of dollars on supplements, health practitioners &online courses trying to find the answer.

You’re blocked & constipated one minute, then racing to the toilet the next. You’re feeling fed up, exhausted & insecure because no matter what you eat, you feel uncomfortable in your body.

You’ve tried a ton of detoxes but just ended up putting on weight, breaking out in acne, or going back to your old binge eating ways. Your irregular, absent, or painful periods are holding you back & you know something isn’t quite right.

I know exactly how you feel as I have been there myself.

That is why I created the Goddess POOtox! Find out more here: https://jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

⏳ TIMESTAMPS ⌛

00:00 Intro

00:05 Uncomfortable Digestive Issues

01:09 My Experience

02:09 I Finally Realized This

02:52 Create A Custom Protocol

03:38 It's A Journey

04:20 Outro


✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call

FREE 20 MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult


✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/


✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/


✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨

COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/

DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/

HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/

MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books/

TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/


----------------------------------------------------------------

Keywords
healthdigestiondigestive system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy