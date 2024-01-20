Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
White House dismisses EYE-OPENING stories of EVs in cold weather
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
107 views
Published a month ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 19, 2024


There's a little problem with electric vehicles, as many people are starting to realize this winter: They can be hard to charge in extremely cold temperatures. Glenn reviews a local Chicago report on a Tesla supercharger station that's been filled with "dead robots" that won't charge. And he also discusses what people in Minnesota discovered after stocking up on electric buses. But meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing its best to dismiss this issue.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26B4LDEDI2U

Keywords
white houseteslaminnesotaglenn beckelectric vehiclescold weatherevsdismisseselectric busesdead robotshard to charge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket