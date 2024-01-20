White House dismisses EYE-OPENING stories of EVs in cold weather

Glenn Beck
Jan 19, 2024
There's a little problem with electric vehicles, as many people are starting to realize this winter: They can be hard to charge in extremely cold temperatures. Glenn reviews a local Chicago report on a Tesla supercharger station that's been filled with "dead robots" that won't charge. And he also discusses what people in Minnesota discovered after stocking up on electric buses. But meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing its best to dismiss this issue.
