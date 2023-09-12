WHO CAN BE RIGHT WITH GOD?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor
Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 18:9-43. The Pharisee informed God of
the wrong things that he had not done. He then spoke of some religious
practices that the Law did not require. The Law told every Jew to fast on a
special day that they called the Day of Atonement (Leviticus 16:29). Pharisees
fasted twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. The Law ordered that people
should give a tenth of their oil, grain and wine to the Levites (Deuteronomy
14:22-29). The Pharisee did more than this. He gave even a tenth of the small
plants in his garden. He compared himself with the tax-collector. The Pharisee
thought that he was praying. But really, he was praising himself. He used the
word ‘I’ many times, as he was interested only in himself. He compared himself
with other people. He should have compared himself with God, who is holy.
