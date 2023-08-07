BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Got Gold?
Son of the Republic
852 followers
221 views • 08/07/2023

The New (Long-Term) Abnormal: Scary For Almost Everything But Gold


Got Gold?

Solid Gold In A Broken World

BRICS Won’t Kill The Dollar; U.S. Policy Will


Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.


The full presentation is linked below.


Matthew Piepenburg | Deutsche Goldmesse (Frankfurt, Germany; 6 May 2023)

https://youtu.be/Eu-Mi8mOQsY

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyfiat currencygoldsilvermonetary systemusuryinflationbanksterdigital currencyfinancial crisisreal moneycentral bankfinancial systemsound moneybanking crisisdebasementpurchasing powercbdcdevaluationprecious metalvolatilitymoney changermatthew piepenburg
