The New (Long-Term) Abnormal: Scary For Almost Everything But Gold





Take Notes:

• Got Gold?

• Solid Gold In A Broken World

• BRICS Won’t Kill The Dollar; U.S. Policy Will





Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.



* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?



* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full presentation is linked below.





Matthew Piepenburg | Deutsche Goldmesse (Frankfurt, Germany; 6 May 2023)

https://youtu.be/Eu-Mi8mOQsY

