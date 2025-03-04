Damaged substation in Odessa after a Russian strike.

Several districts are without power.

Elise Stefanik, RAGING Zionist and the new U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, gave a speech at the ADL event in New York today. Main points:

➡️My message to all antisemites at the UN, I’m coming. You’d better buckle up and leave.

➡️Under Trump, the days of funding terror, antisemitism, and anti-Israel actions at the UN are over.

➡️We know the United Nations is indeed a deep den of anti-Semitism, infected with rampant anti-Israel and anti-American hate.

➡️The U.N. has continuously betrayed Israel, betraying America in the process, acting instead as an apologist for Iran and Iran’s terrorist proxies.

➡️I am so proud that President Trump has the strongest record of any American president when it comes to standing with Israel. Throughout my life, the importance of the state of Israel was clear. A shining beacon of freedom and civilization in the Middle East and today, it is more important than ever that the United States of America shows moral leadership and stands with Israel and the Jewish people.

➡️This fight is not just Israel’s fight but the West’s fight, a fight against the evil of Hamas, a war between good and evil, civilization and barbarity. We will no longer fund terrorism, antisemitism, and anti-Israel hate. We will win this fight for the Jewish people, we will win this fight to save America and our moral values, we will win this fight for our most precious ally Israel.

