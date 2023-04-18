BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
04-18-23 "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project Painting Party Update
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
3 followers
Follow
11 views • 04/18/2023

04-18-23 "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project Painting Party Next Week, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023


From: 8 am to 4 pm at the latest that day.

Address: 201 Station Rd., Store # 258, Next to Exit #11, Quakertown, PA 18951


TODAY'S VIDEO LINK: https://rumble.com/v2iyv9o-04-18-23-plant-a-seed-of-hope-farming-project-painting-party.html


my email address is: [email protected]


SPONSORSHIPS HERE:


1. DIRECT PAYPAL LINK FOR THIS PROJECT:

https://lnkd.in/eY4sn-Cd...


2. MAKE A DONATION VIA OUR NON-PROFITS VENMO ACCOUNT:

Homeless To Independence Inc.

@Homeless_to_Independence

https://lnkd.in/eZ2GEBE8 MartinFrey


Homeless To Independence Inc. is now accepting donations of:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin


3. YOU CAN STOP IN AND DROP OFF A CHECK TO OUR "ONE OF A KIND" SHOP ANY FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY DURING REGULAR QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET HOURS. THE ADDRESS IS:

QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET

"ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258

NEXT TO EXIT #11,

201 STATION RD.

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951

or...


4. YOU CAN MAIL YOUR DONATION TO:

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.

"SEED OF HOPE PROJECT"

201 STATION RD. #258

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951


***


Homeless To Independence Inc. is accepting sponsorships and donations on our monetized social media platforms and all funds generated on these are set up to be transferred to our "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project.


These include, to start:

Patreon - https://lnkd.in/eEq_DTD

pilled.net - https://lnkd.in/epRH7iG

Rumble - HOMELESS_TO_INDEPENDENC


Any Questions, Please ask!!


Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!

gardeninghomesteadfeeding
