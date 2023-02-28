TRANSGENDER MET "HIS" KRYPTONITE @ WALMART - Just epic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's a transgender man gettin' put in place by a shopper at WALMART. He was backin' away from the fight.
Please Like, Share, Subscribe.....and DEFINITELY COMMENT =)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Do you want to buy and/or sell on Mercari.com Get up to $30 when you get started.
Save $10 on your first purchase with MERCARI
and / Or
Save $20 when you sell using MERCARI
Use code YFAQQM when you sign up with my
link: https://merc.li/ytYSDHgfb #mercari
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FILTER THE WATER IN YOUR HOME FROM CHLORINE AND HEAVY METALS:
FILTER FOR YOUR DRINKING WATER
Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher for Drinking water, 150 Gallon Long Lasting Filter, Tritan BPA Free, Removes Fluoride, Chlorine, Lead, PFAS, and PFOA
https://amzn.to/3FE9FGk
FILTER FOR YOUR KITCHEN FAUCET WATER:
Stainless-steel faucet water filtration sytem, reduces chlorine and chloramine, heavy metals, and bad taste. 320 gallons or 6 months. long lasting, high flow.
https://amzn.to/3WqSWgs
FILTER FOR YOUR SHOWER HEAD:
Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine
https://amzn.to/3Yz4UXj
THANK YOU!!!