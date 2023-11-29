BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW DNA and Noah's Ark Evidence Confirm Biblical History +Taking Our Schools Back! | EpiSOLO #25
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
25 views • 11/29/2023

Brief mention of J6 tapes and what it means. NEW DNA evidence adds to the evidence that we are from Adam and our human origins are exactly how God said it is! Also, there is new evidence uncovered around Mt Ararat confirming humans were there at the end of the flood! THEN stay tuned for a blueprint on how to get a Christian take over of your local school board that I'm giving away FOR FREE!


Articles discussed:

DNA Shows Native American Origin: https://greekreporter.com/2023/11/05/dna-native-americans-western-eurasia/


New Evidence Of Noahs Ark: https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/new-evidence-boat-shaped-mound-turkey-could-point-noahs-ark-testing-confirms-right-age


Looking for more? Check this article out on DNA evidence of Adam and Eve origin: https://answersingenesis.org/adam-and-eve/genetics-confirms-recent-supernatural-creation-adam-and-eve/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com <----GRAB THE FREE GUIDE HERE

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty


Background music provided by:

► Music Credits:

● Music By: 'Homie Cat'

● Track Name: 'Rainy Day'

● Official "Homie Cat" Spotify HERE - https://open.spotify.com/artist/01eWi...

● DOWNLOAD @ https://www.chilloutmedia.com/download

License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Unported "Share Alike" (CC BY-SA 4.0) License.

Full License HERE - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

● Music promoted by NCM https://goo.gl/fh3rEJ @

 https://www.LoFi-HipHop.com

creationismchristianpodcastbestchristianpodcaststopchristianpodcastsgoodchristianpodcastnoahsarkadamandeve
