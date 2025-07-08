''BIDEN [TATERTOT] HOLDING FACILITIES'' 🆚 ''TRUMP CONCENTRATION CAMP''

Western Lensman - “Biden Holding Facilities” vs “Trump Concentration Camp"





Crazy how this works





Source: https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/1940149579204501955





Thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/30/us/texas-border-facility-migrants.html





Reposting J_W's pinned comment from his channel [with minor edits from VfB]:





The Holocaust is the biggest lie of the 20th century now we're in the 21st century and 64% of people globally know it! There were no gassings in any of the work camps in Germany and other European countries! That's a fact. 271,301 (official Red Cross numbers) jews died during WW2 of typhus, malaria, and starvation b/c the AL-LIES were bombing ports, railway stations and roads so that supplies could not get to the various camps. And it wasn't just the jews that suffered! All the people who were in the camps including GERMANS were dissidents who were pro-COMMUNIST [including the Catholic priests]. They were a MENACE to the cause and they still are! Everything that is going on today is jew-orchestrated just like in the 1840's onwards. (Modern History). Karl Donitz never signed the surrender, so it was not legally binding. 3rd Reich is still the rightful government voted in by the people Long Live Adolf Hitler!





https://ko-fi.com/jennywerner





NAZI





Was a 17th century Austrian/Bavarian slang/derivative towards askenazi jews meaning-cruel, untrustworthy, simpleton or idiot.





konrad heiden [very funny that he refused to capitalize the name] used nazi during the 1920s as a means of denigrating the NSDAP and National Socialism.





Do you think the German people ever referred to themselves as cruel, untrustworthy or idiot? [referring to commentators on shows via the internet or mainstream media]





https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/the-flipside-with-monika-july-27-2024/





WE THE PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE DONE WITH YOUR SCUMBAGGERY ✅