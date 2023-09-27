US sues Amazon, alleging illegal pricing practices

Reuters





Sep 26, 2023





The US Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets to stop what it said was ongoing harm to consumers.





