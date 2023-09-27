US sues Amazon, alleging illegal pricing practices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reuters
Sep 26, 2023
The US Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets to stop what it said was ongoing harm to consumers.
