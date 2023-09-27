BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US sues Amazon, alleging illegal pricing practices
High Hopes
High Hopes
65 views • 09/27/2023

Reuters


Sep 26, 2023


The US Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets to stop what it said was ongoing harm to consumers.


#News #Reuters #newsfeed #business #UnitedStates #Amazon #lawsuit #illegalpricing


Keywords
amazonlawsuitusgovernmentunited statesantitrustsuesreutersfederal trade commissionillegal pricingongoing harm
