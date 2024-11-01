PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 12: Coveting 101

God is not pleased when you look upon the possessions of your neighbor and lust after them. Abel lost his life when he was murdered by his jealous brother. Uriah was a good man who faithfully served King David and yet it was the beauty of Bathsheba which sentenced him to death when David coveted her.

Naboth was an upright man that went about his business but he had the misfortune of being neighbors with King Ahab, a petulant man who wanted more and was willing to kill to obtain it. Jesus became a threat to the Jewish leadership when He overturned the tables in the temple and threatened their religious monopoly.

They were not willing to give up their great wealth and political power that stemmed from the lucrative business which took place in the temple. The root of every divorce stemming from adultery was caused by someone coveting. Coveting is the motivation behind all theft and war.

The tenth commandment is a cornerstone in God’s creation and how He wants us to live. Are you living a life that is pleasing to the Lord? The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1551.pdf

RLJ-1551 -- JUNE 5, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



