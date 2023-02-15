Urgent Warning To Everyone by Dr. Vernon Coleman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr Vernon Coleman: https://VernonColeman.com https://VernonColeman.org
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
800 Posts Were Published In January: https://EarthNewspaper.com
Featured News Dozens Posted Monthly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
News Archive With 18,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
19,000+ Posts Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
5,000 Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Dr. Vernon Coleman:
https://VernonColeman.com
https://VernonColeman.org
https://VernonColeman.org/Books
https://VernonColeman.org/Videos