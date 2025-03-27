U.S. Plan to Control Ukraine Resources Revealed

A shocking report from The Telegraph reveals the U.S. plan to seize control of Ukraine’s critical natural resources and infrastructure as part of a post-war reconstruction deal. We’ll break down the details, including America’s demand for royalties and control over pipelines, ports, and minerals. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky declares Putin will “die soon,” Macron pushes a “reassurance force” for Ukraine, and the Signal app leak deepens with new reports of compromised passwords from top U.S. officials. Plus, Trump’s new auto tariffs rock Asia’s economy, Utah turns to gold, and Randy Fine faces a surprisingly tight race in Florida.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/27/25





